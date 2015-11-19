EN
    10:46, 19 November 2015 | GMT +6

    474 evacuated from school in Kokshetau due to bomb threat

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - In Kokshetau town of Akmola region 474 people were evacuated from a secondary school #11 due to bomb threat.

    On November 18, at 4pm an unknown person informed the police about an explosive device in the building of secondary school number 11. As a rule, in the course of search operations explosive device was not found. 474 people have been evacuated from the school. Law enforcement authorities are investigating the incident. The operation involved 32 rescuers of the Emergency Department, 7 units of machinery, and 9 emergency doctors.

