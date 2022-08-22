EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:51, 22 August 2022 | GMT +6

    478 new COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan, total at 1,384,027

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 478 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan raising the country’s tally to 1,384,027, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    95 new cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 52 in Almaty, 59 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 3 in Zhetysu region, 19 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Abai region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 35 in West Kazakhstan, 83 in Karaganda region, 45 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 21 in Mangistau region, 17 in Pavlodar region, 13 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!