478 new COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan, total at 1,384,027

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 478 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan raising the country’s tally to 1,384,027, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

95 new cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 52 in Almaty, 59 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 3 in Zhetysu region, 19 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Abai region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 35 in West Kazakhstan, 83 in Karaganda region, 45 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 21 in Mangistau region, 17 in Pavlodar region, 13 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.