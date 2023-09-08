48 educational facilities overhauled in N Kazakhstan in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – This year, KZT4.3bn has been provided to carry out major repairs at educational facilities in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional education department.

48 education facilities have so far undergone repairs at the expense of the funds allocated.

Over the summer, 43 schools underwent repairs. Major repairs were carried out in 25 schools in districts of the region, a well as two pre-education organizations and three colleges underwent repairs in the region.

In 2022, the number of educational facilities underwent repairs stood at 28 with allocation of KZT2.4bn in the region.