The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 03:55 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.

It was centered 456 km northeast of Almaty in the territory of China at 44.31° degrees North latitude and 82.36° degrees East longitude.

The energy class of the quake is 11.1. The 4.8 MPV magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km.