48 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 48 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

10 people beat COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 34 in Almaty, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 more in Pavlodar region, raising the country’s recovery rate to 1,292,328.

As earlier reported, 110 fresh COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.