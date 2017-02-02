480 foreigners received work permits in Kazakhstan since Jan 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 480 foreigners have received work permits in Kazakhstan since the year beginning, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

210 employers have paid taxes to the amount of 182.8mln tenge for the attraction of foreign labour force.

Work permits are issued in Kazakhstan both by the local executive authorities and via e-government internet portal.

On January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan introduced a new simplified regime for attraction of foreign employees. As per the new rules, work permits are issued within a shorter period of time, while employers enjoy absence of administrative requirements.

Instead, the employers have to pay a tax (from 137 to 250 monthly calculation indices) depending on the category of foreign workers and the sector they are employed in (that is about 290,000 – 530,000 tenge), the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection says.

Meanwhile, employers must abide by the rules regarding the share of local personnel at an enterprise: not less than 70% among senior staff and their deputies and not less than 90% among specialists and qualified workers.