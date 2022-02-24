480 thou people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova spoke of the coverage rates for COVID-19 vaccines in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of today, the coverage of the population with the first component stands at 71.5% and both components - 67%. Thus, in Nur-Sultan city the first component of [COVID-19] vaccines has been given to over 509 thousand citizens, and around 480 thousand have been fully immunized,» said Beissenova during a briefing at the city's administration.

She went on to note that almost 285 thousand citizens have a 6 months period after a receipt of their second shot passed, urging them to get a booster to join 31.2% of the population received a third COVID-19 vaccine shot.