485 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,022 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 29, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 7,125 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,897 are receiving outpatient treatment.

485 patients are in critical condition, 104 are in extremely severe condition and 70 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,321 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 421,121 since the onset of the pandemic. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 394,039 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.