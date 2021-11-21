486 coronavirus patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of October 21 this year 30,408 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

Out of which 6,410 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 23,998 receiving outpatient treatment. 486 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 124 in extremely critical condition, while 89 are on life support.