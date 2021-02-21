EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:06, 21 February 2021 | GMT +6

    487 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24 hours

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 487 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

    139 recovered in the Kazakh capital city, 7 in Shymkent, 65 in Almaty region, 42 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in West Kazakhstan, 45 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangystau region, 77 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region bringing the number of those recovered from coronavirus infection across the country to 191,097.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!