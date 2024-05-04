48,750 people return homes in flood affected regions

48,750 people have already returned their homes in flood affected regions. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Askar Sharip said a briefing today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Flood situation stabilized in Altai district of the East Kazakhstan region. Water was pumped out from almost flooded households, with 370 sandbags used and 1,335 tons of inert materials laid. Water level on the rivers does not exceed a danger point. Bank protection works are ongoing in Atyrau region. Water has been pumped out from 176 households in Kulsary in the past five days,” Askar Sharip said.

Water pumping work is underway in inundated territories of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan region.

Water has been pumped out from 8,378 residential buildings and 2,994 households. 48,750 people have already returned their homes. 14,251 people are involved in rescue and emergency operation as well as in flood relief efforts.