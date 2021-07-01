488 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 488 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of July 1, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 26,122 patients are staying at hospitals, while 7,738 are receiving outpatient treatment.

488 patients are in critical condition, 103 are in extremely severe condition and 68 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,436 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 425,573 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 396,396 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.