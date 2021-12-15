488 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hr, total at 980,860

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 488 more coronavirus cases raising the country’s caseload to 980,860, coronavirus202.kz reads.

62 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 38 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 58 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 17 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 20 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 74 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 73 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 980,860.