489 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty last day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of March 28 this year 11 coronavirus cases were recorded in Almaty, the city healthcare department reports.

15 were discharged, while 8 were admitted. 42 people, including 4 children, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. Out of which 5 are in the intensive care units, while 2 are on life support. 66 coronavirus people are monitored by the telemedicine centre, including 13 are asymptomatic.

Over the past 24 hours some 489 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 804 were fully vaccinated. Since February 1, 2021 until March 28,2022 some 1,156,014 were given the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1,124,975 people fully completed the vaccination cycle. As of today, 61,672 were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.

There are 137 vaccination sites in the city.