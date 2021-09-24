EN
    18:41, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6

    489 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in Aktobe region since Sept 1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 489 schoolchildren contracted COVID-19 in Aktobe region since the beginning of the new academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Friday press briefing, first deputy akim of Aktobe region Ruslan Khambarov revealed that 489 cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered among schoolchildren from September 1 through 23. «Of 489, 362 fresh infections were reported among schoolchildren in Aktobe city,» Khambarov noted.

    To date, according to Khambarov, COVID-19 was detected at 123 schools of the region. 437 classes were switched to distance learning.

    He added that 53 teachers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the academic year as well.

    At the start of the press briefing first deputy akim of the region Ruslan Khambarov reported on the epidemiological situation in Aktobe region.


