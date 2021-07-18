EN
    10:55, 18 July 2021 | GMT +6

    49 died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan in single day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the COVID-19 and pneumonia death toll as of July 16, Kazinform reports.

    Coronavirus claimed 47 more loves the countrywide as of July 16. 11 of them died in Nur-Sultan, 7 in Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions each, 4 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Mangistau region, 1 in Almaty region and another one in Kostanay region.

    As of July 16, 2 more people tested negative for coronavirus died of pneumonia in Nur-Sultan and Pavlodar region.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Coronavirus Top Story
