49 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 in a week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 49 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan between December 14 and 20, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

8 people died in Kazakh capital, 11 in Shymkent, 1 in Shymkent, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 4 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 3 in Pavlodar region bringing the country’s death toll to 2,196.