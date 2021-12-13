EN
    08:11, 13 December 2021 | GMT +6

    491 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 979,975

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 491 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    81 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 14 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 59 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 90 in Karaganda region, 60 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 66 in Pavlodar region, 66 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 979,975.


