493 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,822 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 30, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 7,453 patients are staying at hospitals, while 17,369 are receiving outpatient treatment.

493 patients are in critical condition, 103 are in extremely severe condition and 67 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 2,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 423,137 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 395,262 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.