EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:56, 25 January 2022 | GMT +6

    495 kids hospitalized with COVID-19 in Almaty city since start of 2022

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of 2022 495 children have been admitted to the infectious diseases hospitals with the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Svetlana Sultangaziyeva, deputy head of the Health Office of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sultangaziyeva, as of today, 145 children are under treatment at hospitals in Almaty city. Two children are in the intensive care units. Up to 1.5 thousand kids receive outpatient treatment, including 169 kids under one year old.

    All of these kids have mild or moderate COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Almaty COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!