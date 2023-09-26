EN
    19:48, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    495 people died during emergencies in Kazakhstan

    kazinform
    kazinform.kz

    In eight months of this year, 495 people died in over eight thousand emergencies and accidents occurred across the country, Syrym Sharipkhanov, Kazakh emergency situations minister, told, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    The number of injured ones stood at 1,250, he said.

    According to Sharipkhanov, the material damage was estimated at over KZT9bn.

    He went on to add that around nine thousand people were saved, up to nine thousand people were evacuated. And above 3.5 thousand people were given first medical aid. In total, nearly 60 thousand inspections were made.

