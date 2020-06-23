EN
    499 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 499 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    61 cases were detected in Shymkent, 59 in Nur-Sultan, 53 in Karaganda region, 39 in Almaty, 35 in Atyrau region, 33 in Kostanay region, 31 in East Kazakhstan, 29 in West Kazakhstan, 25 in Aktobe region, 22 in Turkestan region, 21 in North Kazakhstan, 21 in Akmola region, 21 in Pavlodar region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 16 in Zhambyl region, 14 in Almaty region, 2 in Mangistau region.

    261 were discharged from hospital.

    As of today the number of coronavirus cases the countrywide made 18,231, 11,158 recovered, 127 died.


