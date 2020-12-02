499 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 499 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported across Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region has reported the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries over the past day – 138. East Kazakhstan region follows with 103 daily COVID-19 recoveries. With 54, Akmola region is third in terms of daily number of COVID-19 recoveries.

48 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Pavlodar region, 47 – in Nur-Sultan city, 43 – in Almaty city, 4 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Karaganda region, 11 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylord region, and 8 – in Turkestan region.

Notably, 117,362 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.