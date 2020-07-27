EN
    49yo fisherman drowns in Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A 49-year-old fisherman has drowned in the water of the Or river in the Khromtau district of Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the Emergency Situations Department.

    According to eyewitnesses, the man was in alcoholic intoxication.

    As the Emergency Situations Department informed, since the beginning of the year 18 people including three children, have drowned in the water reservoirs of the region.


