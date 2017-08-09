4G network to cover all outskirts of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a meeting held at the Astana city administration, the authorities have discussed provision of Internet access to the outskirts of Astana city with mobile operators, the press service of the city administration reports.

According to Olzhas Sartayev, the Chairman of the Board of "Astana Innovations" JSC, there are some problems with 4G network coverage in the Kazakh capital now.

"Within the Smart Astana project, we are examining IT infrastructure of the city. For instance, checking 4G network coverage of the city. We met with representatives of the mobile operators and, following our discussions, we've determined the problems that hamper better communication quality and 100-percent 4G coverage of Astana city," Sartayev said.

The main problems, in his words, are radiophobia of the high-rise building residents, reduction of cellular coverage areas due to new high-level constructions near the base stations, insufficient spectrum of the radio frequencies given to mobile operators, and impossibility of installing additional base stations.

CEO of Astana Innovations noted that the list of problems is not complete and it will be updated further.

To date, the company offers solutions to all these issues. In particular, they propose to embed base stations on lighting poles.