4M COVID-19 vaccine components to be available in Kazakhstan in June

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will have a total of four million first and second COVID-19 vaccine components at its disposal in June, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At today’s government session, the Kazakh PM said that the measures are in place to replenish stocks of COVID-19 vaccines with 2 million first components and 2 million second components of vaccines will be available in the country in June.

The Kazakh Government Head pointed out that the Health Ministry and regional administrations need to rev up the vaccination pace by a lot.

He instructed the Health Ministry and Digitalization Ministry to ensure the smooth functioning of the Ashyk mobile app and extending its usage in other service industries as well as the inclusion of the vaccination passport in the app.