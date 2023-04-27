4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an

XI'AN. KAZINFORM The 4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting will begin its work on Thursday in Xi'an, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu is participating in the event.

The meeting will focus on the preparation for the 1st Central Asia-China Summit slated for May 2023 in Xi'an.

The participants will discuss also the prospects of cooperation in strengthening the interconnectedness in transport-logistics infrastructure, development of e-commerce and creation of new mechanisms of interaction between the authorized structures of the participating states. Special attention will be given to the pivotal issues of the regional and international agendas.

Recall that the 3rd Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia - China format was held in Astana in June 2022. This platform was created in 2020 to strengthen multifaceted interregional cooperation in a six-party format, which involves Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

After the last year's ministerial meeting in Astana, the parties decided to create a mechanism for the meeting of the Heads of State in the Central Asia - China format.

The first meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asia - China format in July 2020 was held in a videoconference mode.