4th Congress of Zhas Otan kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Fourth Congress of Zhas Otan, the youth wing of the Nur Otan Party, has started today in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Leaders of youth organizations, representatives of creative, scientific, working and rural youth came to the Kazakh capital to participate in the Congress.

"Zhas Otan youth wing is the real acting and most representative force of our country's youth. As of today, Zhas Otan has over 164,000 members. We operate in 37 branches in cities, 171 branches in the districts, and over 230 branches at industrial enterprises and departments of universities. The Central Council of Zhas Otan covers approximately 1.5 million young people of our country," CEO of JSC Kazcontent Yevgeny Kochetov said welcoming the participants.



Delegates from all over the country will summarize what has been made by the association since 2015 and will decide on new objectives. The event will consist of five sections to be hosted by the Congress Center, the National Museum, and Nazarbayev University. The participants of the Congress will discuss Digital Kazakhstan and Rukhani Janghyru programs, as well as modern education, innovation, and healthcare.





The event will culminate with We Are Changing the World gala forum on March 29.