4th COVID-19 wave caused by new Delta strain, Bekshin

ALMATY. KAZINFORM For the past 2 weeks the COVID-19 incidence in Almaty grew by 2.1 times. Chief sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin explained its cause, Kazinform reports.

«The current surge in cases, the 4th wave, is caused by the new COVID-19 Delta variant,» Bekshin told a briefing. For the past 2 weeks the COVID-19 incidence in Almaty grew by 2.1 times from 1,143 up to 2,377 cases, 353 cases recorded for the past 24 hours. The epidemiological situation in the city has worsened due to the spread of the more contagious mutated Deltra strain since June 17. The daily coronavirus positive cases grew up to 215 for the last 7 days against 130 detected in the previous 7 days. 77 out of 131 samples showed presence of Alpha strain, 46 Delta variant, 45 of which were detected in the past 3 days.

He stressed that the current epidemiological situation is the city is stipulated by the dominating mutated COVID-19 Delta variant found in 78% of samples.

353 new cases were registered in the city in the last 24 hours, above 10,000 vaccinated against COVID-19.