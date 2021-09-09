4th COVID-19 wave is slowing down in Almaty city – chief medical officer

ALMATY. KAINFORM – Almaty city’s Chief Medical Officer Zhandarbek Bekshin talked about the current epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the speaker, the epidemiological situation in the city has stabilized with the steady decrease in COVID-19 case daily growth from 1.0% to 0.6%. However, the city remains in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

He noted that the COVID-19 situation has stabilized in Almaty city as the fourth wave of the pandemic is slowing down with cases falling from 1,605 on August 25 to 976 on September 8. According to him, there has been such a drop in cases as the city has crossed the 46% threshold of its population vaccinated.

Bekshin pointed out that just over 3-4 thousand people are vaccinated against COVID-19 each day in the city. The figure considerable fell from around 10-12 thousand a month ago.

As of today, 45% of the eligible population of the city have been inoculated with the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, and 39% with the second jab, thus keeping the number of daily COVID-19 cases between 900-1000.

In conclusion, the city’s chief medical officer highlighted that the objective is to vaccinate 75% and over of the city’s population as soon as possible.