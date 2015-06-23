4th International Caspian Energy Forum to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will host the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum Astana - 2015 and the 13th official "Caspian Energy Award Astana - 2015" prize awarding ceremony on November 4, 2015. Participation of over 300 delegates from 18 countries of the world indicates high status and importance of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum Astana - 2015. Caspian Energy International Media Group is an organizer of the Forum.

The ceremony of presentation of "Caspian Energy Award Astana - 2015" to His Excellency Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will take place within the framework of the official evening gala reception. His Excellency Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr.Karim Massimov will take part in the opening of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum Astana- 2015. Ministers, heads of state committees and government agencies, representing the energy and economic blocs, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as heads of international European financial structures, oil-gas business and major international companies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region countries will attend this event, Kazinform refers to trend.az. All aspects of the energy integration and investment attractiveness of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region countries into the world energy markets are planned to be discussed within the framework of the first part of the forum. Kazakhstan's key role in energy, transport and infrastructure projects of Eurasia, the growing gas upstream sector and the resource potential of the Caspian will be in the focus of attention of speakers, delegates and forum participants. The second part of the Caspian Energy Forum Astana - 2015 will be dedicated to the development of the non-oil sector. Issues concerning introduction of innovations in the financial-banking, insurance, leasing, telecommunication, tourism, machine engineering, construction and other sectors of the non-oil industry, issues of business doing and creation of the business-to-government dialogue will be discussed within the framework of forum. The agenda of the event provides additional opportunities for participants to work and communicate during coffee breaks and business lunch.