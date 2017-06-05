4th International «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the call for applications to the 2017 "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Competition. The contest seeks to reward original articles about Kazakhstan that have been published in a foreign (non-Kazakhstani) media outlet, between January 1 and June 25, 2017, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The prize board will select five winners (each from the following geographic regions - the Americas; Europe; CIS & the Baltics; Middle East & Africa; Asia, Australia & Oceania), who will be awarded a trip to Kazakhstan in August 2017. A week-long trip will include stops in Astana, Almaty and the Borovoye Resort, an extensive cultural program and a visit to the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. Only non-Kazakhstani applicants are eligible to participate in the contest.



The submission deadline is June 25, 2017.



The winners will be announced on July 5, 2017, on the eve of Astana Day.



To apply, authors are asked to send their applications to contest@mfa.kz.



For more information about the contest, submission guidelines for applicants, and the prize rules, please visit here or send an email to contest@mfa.kz



Organized in cooperation with Kazakhstan's Chief Editors Club, this year's "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of the Foreign Media" competition - the fourth of its kind - is made possible through the generous support of the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company, the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Railways Company, the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, the Ramada Plaza Astana and the Rixos Borovoe hotels, and the Argymak Transportation Company.



The Foreign Ministry is also pleased to be collaborating with LOT Polish Airlines, which launched regular flights between Warsaw and Astana in May 2017, that operate four times a week.