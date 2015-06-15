4th kurultai of Kazakh students takes place in China

WUHAN. KAZINFORM - June 13-14 Wuhan of Hubei Province hosted the IV Kurultai of Kazakh students in China, organized by the Center for International Programs, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China, as well as the student organization "Kazakhstan students association in China" (KSAC).

The event was attended by over 60 delegates from 8 major cities of China, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Urumqi, Wuhan, Chongqing, Dalian, and Guangzhou. A conference, which was held as part of the Kurultai, has discussed participation of the youth in the implementation of "Kazakhstan-2050" Strategy, the economic program Nurly Zhol and the Plan of the nation "100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms", interaction of the KSAC with youth organizations of Kazakhstan and "Kaz Alliance" association. In addition, the chairmen of the KSAC departments signed a unified plan of the Association development in social networks, as well as a comprehensive plan of cultural events to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. KSAC and "Kaz Alliance" have inked a joint declaration on further cooperation and collaboration. Organizers and participants of the Kurultai were awarded letters of thanks and certificates on behalf of the Center for International Programs and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in China.