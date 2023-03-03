EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:24, 03 March 2023 | GMT +6

    5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash

    None
    Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr
    BAKU, Azerbaijan. KAZINFORM An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash, Kazinform learned from Trend which cites the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

    There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

    A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.


    Tags:
    Earthquake World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!