TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:05, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6

    5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes northwest Turkey

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's northwest late Wednesday, the disaster authority said, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Twitter the quake hit Canakkale province.

    The earthquake occurred at 9.23 p.m. (1823 GMT) as the epicenter was Ayvacik district of Canakkale, 237 miles (384 kilometers) west of Istanbul.

    No casualties were reported.

    AFAD chief of Canakkale office, Levent Yilmaz, told Anadolu Agency there was not a negative situation or collapse as AFAD teams are doing investigations.

    Separately, the Governor's Office in Istanbul said it does not have any negativity in Istanbul as the quake was felt across the region.

