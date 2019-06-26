5,000 grants to be offered to kids from families with many children

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 5,000 educational grants will be offered to children from low-income families or families with many children in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Wednesday.

While speaking at the meeting dated to the professional holiday of mass media workers, President Tokayev revealed that 5,000 more educational grants will be offered to children from low-income families or families with many children starting from September 1. "For the time being, there will be 5,000 grants. We will see, if the system works," Tokayev noted.



The Head of State also announced plans to search for talented children and teens among the social vulnerable layers of the society. Those children will be trained to enroll into higher tertiary institutions in the future.