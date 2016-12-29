5,000 new recruits join Kazakh Armed Forces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Defense summed up the results of the 2016 fall call-up.



According to Ministry's press service, young recruits were reviewed in several aspects. In particular, special attention was paid to health, their moral and psychological readiness, as well as education.

In comparison with the spring call-up of 2016 the level of recruits' education increased significantly.

In terms of psychological readiness the reviewers found that recruits positively assess their readiness for service.





This fall 5,000 Kazakhstanis have joined the Armed Forces.

New recruits have already passed the training of young soldiers. And according to the Ministry of Defense, the adaptation process of new recruits is successful, partly due to it conducting individual interviews and psychological training.



