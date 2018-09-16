5,000 people participate in Astana Marathon 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The annual international marathon Astana Marathon 2018 was held in Astana on Sunday, Kazinform reports. The marathon brought together some 5,000 people. 800 of them completed the full distance.

Participating in the event were runners from Kazakhstan, Germany, Russia, Japan, Italy, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Sweden, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Great Britain, the U.S., Kyrgyzstan, France, Turkey, Australia, Kenya, Georgia, Luxembourg, and Spain. The participants were offered to compete in 42.2km and 10km distances.





The route of the marathon took participants to the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, the Khazret Sultan Mosque, the Baiterek Monument, Nazarbayev University and the Astana Arena.



In total, 3,567 of 5,000 crossed the finish line, including 672 and 2,895 runners in 42.2km and 10km races, respectively.



"Our club unites over 30 people. Coaches, personnel. We decided to participate in the marathon. We did the 10km distance. Such events have become popular over the past years. We participate in all of them. This is our way to make healthy lifestyle popular," said deputy head of the Zhiger sports club Kuanysh Seitmagambetov.







"Today I've competed in the 10km distance. The route is great, the weather is nice. It's not hot. Everything is organized perfectly. There are so many runners. Every major capital city in the world has its own marathon," PE teacher Oleg Ivanov told Kazinform correspondent.