5,011 Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 111 more people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, including 17 in Nur-sultan, 45 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 15 in Atyrau region, 4 in Karaganda region, 3 in Aktobe region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 12 in West Kazakhstan, 7 in Mangistau region, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result the number of recoveries in Kazakhstan reached 5,011. Most of recovered were recorded in Almaty with 1,420 and Nur-Sultan up to 1,046.