5,097 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,097 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and Karaganda region have reported the biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,376 and 1,003, respectively. Atyrau region is third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 469.

Almaty region and Nur-Sultan city have posted 424 and 414 daily recoveries, accordingly.

256 more beat the virus in Akmola region, 252 in Mangistau region, 167 in Shymkent city, 150 in Kyzylorda region, 143 in Turkestan region, 136 in Pavlodar region, 85 in North Kazakhstan region, 67 in East Kazakhstan region, 57 in Zhambyl region, 46 in Kostanay region, 32 in West Kazakhstan region, and 20 in Aktobe region.

Kazakhstan has reported a total 615,816 coronavirus recovered cases since he pandemic.