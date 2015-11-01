5.1-magnitude quake rocks SW China

KUNMING. KAZINFORM- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the small town of Datianba in southwest China's Yunnan Province at 7:26 p.m. on Friday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The earthquake, in Changning County under Baoshan City, was at depth of 10 kilometers and was monitored at 25.1 degrees north latitude and 99.5degrees east longitude, according to the CENC. No casualties have been reported, a county official told Xinhua. The Yunnan Provincial Earthquake Administration activated an emergency response after the earthquake and dispatched a 20-member working team to the worst-hit area. Mountainous Yunnan is prone to quakes. A 6.5-magnitude quake hit Ludian County on Aug. 3 last year, killing more than 600 people. Source: China Daily