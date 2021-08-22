EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 22 August 2021 | GMT +6

    5.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.

    The temblor occurred at around 11:24 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.

    The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

    So far no tsunami warning has been issued.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!