5.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.

The temblor occurred at around 11:24 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.