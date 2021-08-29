5,271 more beat COVID-19 in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 5,271 people more beat COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

502 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 1,076 in Almaty, 259 in Shymkent, 280 in Akmola region, 123 in Almaty region, 463 in Atyrau region, 127 in East Kazakhstan, 132 in West Kazakhstan, 1,267 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 165 in Kyzylorda region, 354 in Mangistau region, 208 in Pavlodar region, 165 in North Kazakhstan, 112 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 662,158.