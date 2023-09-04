EN
    11:45, 04 September 2023 | GMT +6

    5,2M quake jolts Azerbaijan

    Фото: Anadolu Agency
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Emergency Situations has not yet received any information about any damage or casualties as a result of an earthquake of magnitude 5, registered in Azerbaijan’s Kurdamir region, Trend reports, citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

    «As a result of the earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has not yet received any information about any damage or casualties,» the statement said.

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was registered at 20:35 (GMT+4). The source of the disaster lay at a depth of 52 km in Kurdamir.

    The earthquake was felt in Aghdam, Saatli, Beylagan, Mingachevir, Yardimli and Gabala regions.


