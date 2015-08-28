5.3 magnitude earthquake registered in 350 km Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake was registered today at 17:26:08 in 350 km from Almaty (in the territory of China) , Kazinform has learnt from the seismological stations network of Kazakhstan.

The magnitude of the earthquake made 11.7, MPV magnitude was 5.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.79° north latitude, 80.74° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 15 km. The earthquake intensity was I degree based on МSК-64 scale.