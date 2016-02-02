EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:29, 02 February 2016 | GMT +6

    5.3-magnitude earthquake registered in 361 km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan has registered today, Feb 2, an earthquake at 13:00:56.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km in 361 km southeast from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class was 11.3. MPV magnitude was 5.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.06° north latitude, 78.03° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!