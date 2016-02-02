5.3-magnitude earthquake registered in 361 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan has registered today, Feb 2, an earthquake at 13:00:56.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km in 361 km southeast from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class was 11.3. MPV magnitude was 5.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.06° north latitude, 78.03° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.