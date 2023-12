ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 5.3-magnitude earthquake has been registered near Taldykorgan town today at 6:54 a.m. by a group of seismological stations.

The epicenter was located 227 km north-east of the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan. Energy class was 10.7. Information about the tangibility (by MSK-64 scale): Taldykorgan 2-3.