5.3-magnitude earthquakes hit Tibet

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Two 5.3-magnitude earthquakes hit the southern part of Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China on Sunday morning, said the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The first quake happened at 9:48 a.m. in Dinggye County, Xigaze City. The epicenter was monitored at 28.36 degrees north latitude and 87.6 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometers, Xinhua reports.

Another quake at 10:05 a.m. in Tingri County was monitored at 28.41 degrees north latitude and 87.59 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 6kilometers.