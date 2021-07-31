5,372 defeat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,372 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities - 1,921 and 1,043, respectively. Shymkent city is third in terms of the number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 325.

279 more recovered cases have been reported in Karaganda region, 249 in Kostanay region, 212 in Atyrau region, 197 in Aktobe region, 182 in Mangistau region, 180 in Akmola region, 146 in Turkestan region, 127 in North Kazakhstan region, and 126 in Pavlodar region.

Double-digit recoveries have been detected in East Kazakhstan region – 87, Zhambyl region – 79, Kyzylorda region – 79, Almaty region – 76, and West Kazakhstan region – 64.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 473,344.