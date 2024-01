ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations under of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Education registered an earthquake on October 28 at 23:45:37 Almaty time.

"The earthquake epicenter was located in Afghanistan, 876 km southwest of Almaty. Earthquake energy class: 12.7. MPV magnitude: 5.4. Epicenter coordinates: 36.84° N 70.84° E. Depth: 5 km," the report reads.